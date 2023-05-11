Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Loutraki
5
9 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,130,000
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
