  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Lykoporia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…

