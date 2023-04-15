Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

17 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Evosmos
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m² -1 Floor
€ 770,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m² -1 Floor
€ 455,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m² -1 Floor
€ 510,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
A commercial building of 1.300 sq. m. located in Evosmos’ AnoPolitia region, is for sa…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
€ 455,000
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
€ 510,000
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 21,000
Αground floor store of 20 sq. m., located in a central spot ofThessaloniki’s Sta…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale commercial space 90 sq.m. on the ground floor in the Evosmos area
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale commercial premises of 4000 m² area, near the industrial zone of Diavata, subu…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Acommercialspace of345sqm is for sale, in a quite central spot of Evosmos’ Nea Politei…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Two offices, with a surface of 47 sq.m. each, located in a very central point of Evosmos dis…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Three level commercial space for sale in Evosmos area.80 sqm basement80 sqm ground floor80 s…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir