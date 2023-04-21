Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unit of Efkarpia

Commercial real estate in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

19 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
The shop premises with an area of 305 m for sale in the west part of Thessaloniki. The shop-…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are awnings.The owners will be leav…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
There is offered for sale a business of area 52 sq.m. at the price of 130.000 euros. The sto…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 390 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 70 m² area. The room consi…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 715,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 540 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 80 m² area. Can function a…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 240 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 395 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 255 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale business of 72 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 73,000
For sale business of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
A building is offered for sale at the historic center of Thessaloniki. The business is funct…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Available for sale two buildings in a land of 16693 sq.m. in suburbs of Thessaloniki. Specif…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 3,500,000
For sale building of 14 965 sq.m. on a plot of 3597 sq.m. in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The bu…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Three commercial premises for sale with a total area of 1770 sq.m with a plot of 7000 sq.m
