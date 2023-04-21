UAE
Commercial real estate in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
19 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
The shop premises with an area of 305 m for sale in the west part of Thessaloniki. The shop-…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are awnings.The owners will be leav…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
There is offered for sale a business of area 52 sq.m. at the price of 130.000 euros. The sto…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 390 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 70 m² area. The room consi…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 715,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 540 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 80 m² area. Can function a…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 240 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 395 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale commercial premises in the city of Thessaloniki, of 255 m² area. The premises …
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale business of 72 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 73,000
For sale business of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
A building is offered for sale at the historic center of Thessaloniki. The business is funct…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Available for sale two buildings in a land of 16693 sq.m. in suburbs of Thessaloniki. Specif…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 3,500,000
For sale building of 14 965 sq.m. on a plot of 3597 sq.m. in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The bu…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Three commercial premises for sale with a total area of 1770 sq.m with a plot of 7000 sq.m
