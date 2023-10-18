Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden) in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
€2,70M
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
€850,000
