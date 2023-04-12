UAE
Greece
Greece
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Greece
868 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For Sale - Business 753 m² in Athens. Pagrati Apartments - Sosou 16 Luxurious complex c…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,700,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
625 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
389 m²
€ 421,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
330 m²
€ 500,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
330 m²
€ 430,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
186 m²
€ 330,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
442 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial real estate
Region of Crete, Greece
278 m²
€ 1,325,000
Commercial
Greece, Greece
180 m²
€ 315,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 375,000
Land for sale 2420 sq.m. with prior approval for the hotel complex in Crete. It is possible …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
4 250 m²
€ 3,500,000
A fully equipped garage and car dealership are for sale at a very commercial point in Crete.…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
280 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale a complex of villas with a total area of 280 square meters.m in the Chania region, …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial
Athens, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,435,000
It is proposed for sale a residential four-story building with a total area of 700 sq.m. in …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
305 m²
€ 930,000
Offered for sale residential building with an area of 305 sq.m. on a plot of 280 sq.m. in th…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
234 m²
€ 820,000
We offer for sale a building located in the Arachov region, near Parnas. The building consis…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 1,800,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1600 sq.m, consisting of 24 rooms in the resort village of…
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,600,000
Three separate houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2300 sq.m. Cottages are located in Thess…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
150 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale is an open sports ground with BMX racing track, small field and camping. The site h…
