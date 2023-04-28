Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Moschato

Commercial real estate in Moschato, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Moschato, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Moschato, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale business of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room in Moschato, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Moschato, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale is a 4-storey property On the first floor there is a shop 110kv.m ceiling height 5.…
