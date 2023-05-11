Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Commercial real estate in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial in Pylos, Greece
Commercial
Pylos, Greece
Area 649 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room in Riglia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Hotel 1 room in Prodromos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Commercial 1 room in Stasio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stasio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir