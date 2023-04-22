Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Markopoulo

Commercial real estate in Markopoulo, Greece

5 properties total found
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
200 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
160 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
Commercial in Markopoulo, Greece
Commercial
Markopoulo, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 2,050,000
Property Code: 1577 - Building FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €2.050.000…
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
7 bath 450 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: 1242 - FOR SALE newly built 7 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surfa…
Commercial 1 room in Markopoulo, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Markopoulo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real in Markopoulo area in East Attica on c…
Mir