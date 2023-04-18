Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Marathon

Commercial real estate in Marathon, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Souli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Souli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale business of 2800 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir