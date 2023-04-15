Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Malia, Greece

15 properties total found
Hotel 24 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 13 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Stalida, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
Commercial 1 roomin Malia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial property for sale in Crete. The object was built in 1995, with an area of 140m2 i…
Commercial 1 roomin Malia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a commercial property, in the island of Crete. The ground floor of the building inc…
Hotel 14 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Malia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,635,000
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
Commercial 1 roomin Malia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 8
€ 1,030,000
For sale commercial insane 60 sq.m. which operates as a shop and mini hotel 300 sq.m. The ho…
Hotel 23 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
Commercial 1 roomin Stalida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale business property of area 200 sq.m. in the touristic village Stalida of Heraklio re…
Commercial 1 roomin Stalida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business in Stalis area.Since 2004 it has been operated as an restaurant until toda…
Hotel 19 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Stalida, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
Commercial real estatein Stalida, Greece
Commercial real estate
Stalida, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale business of 12 apartments of 35 sq.m situated on the ground, first and second floor…
Commercial 1 roomin Stalida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 645,000
For sale a plot of 4.000sqm in Crete. The plot builds 200sqm and has views of the sea, mount…
Hotel 16 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Malia, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
Hotel 19 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Malia, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
Hotel 15 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
