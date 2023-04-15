Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Malia, Greece

Hotel 12 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
Hotel 19 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Stalida, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
Hotel 15 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
