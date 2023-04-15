Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Malia
  7. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Malia, Greece

11 properties total found
Hotel 24 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 1 roomin Malia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Malia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale hotel of 750 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 13 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Stalida, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
Hotel 12 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Stalida, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel is suggested for sale in on a highly developed tourist area just 150 meters from a s…
Hotel 14 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Malia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,635,000
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
Hotel 12 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
Hotel 23 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
Hotel 19 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Stalida, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
Hotel 16 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Malia, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
Hotel 19 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Malia, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
Hotel 15 roomsin Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
