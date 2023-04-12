Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Warehouses

Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
38
Kavala Prefecture
38
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial real estatein Skala Potamias, Greece
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 746,799
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…
Hotel 105 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
105 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
3 199 m²
€ 31,863
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
Commercial 1 roomin Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,055,475
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
Commercial 1 roomin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 159,317
For sale the area of 200sq.m of the second floor for construction. It is possible to built 4…
Commercial 1 roomin Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 896,158
For sale business of 970 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for wate…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
250 m²
€ 846,372
It is offered for sale a building with a total area of 250 square meters. m. on a plot of 34…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
695 m²
€ 1,244,664
For sale business of 695 sq.m in Attica. The facility has a fireplace, air conditioning, hea…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,978,657
For sale a building of 400 sq. m, on the promenade of a popular tourist town, close to the p…
Commercial 1 roomin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,783,780
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial real estatein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial real estate
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 348,506
For sale there are 3 floors of a building in the center of Thessaloniki consisting of 330 sq…
Commercial 1 roomin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,593,170
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning.The owners wi…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir