UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Warehouses
Warehouses for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
38
Kavala Prefecture
38
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Warehouse
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 50,000
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of 99 s…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 68,000
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 45,000
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It con…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 250,000
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No LA167). Anoth…
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 53,000
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 110,000
Kavala, Center: For sale Store 130sq.m. in a central part of the city on the ground floor of…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 50,000
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
107 m²
€ 55,000
Store for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ400)…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 65,000
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ374). A…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 170,000
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No 889). Another…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Dato, Greece
2 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 250,000
Store for sale in Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ10). Another property brought…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 400,000
Store for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 400.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ27…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 140,000
Professional shop area for sale in central point of Kavala. It consists of a single space of…
Warehouse 4 rooms
Krinides, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 000 m²
€ 900,000
Independent building of 2000 sq.m. on a plot of 5000 sq.m. on the main road KAVALAS-DRAMAS. …
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map