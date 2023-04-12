Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

93 properties total found
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 530 m²
€ 4,200,000
For sale entertainment complex with an area of 4530 square meters.m. in the suburbs of Thess…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 750,000
ATTENTION OF THE DISCOUNT! New price of 750,000 euros from the initial 1.100,000 euros! Hote…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
512 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel with an area of 512 sq.m in the southwest of Tassos Island. The city in which…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 800,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors…
Hotel 22 bedroomsin Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms 710 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
Hotel 24 bedroomsin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
24 Number of rooms 1 667 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 70 bedroomsin Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70 Number of rooms 4 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 8,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
Hotelin Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
4 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 7,040,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
Hotel 120 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120 Number of rooms 6 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 11,700,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
Hotel 26 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
Hotelin Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
400 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
Hotel 26 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,300,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18 Number of rooms 521 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
Hotelin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
First level ( half base ): 3 double rooms, laundry, pantry, living rooms. Second level ( 1. …
Hotelin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Hotel 39 bedroomsin Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39 Number of rooms 2 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
Hotel 49 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 Number of rooms 5 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Hotel complex for sale on the Chalcidite coat. The complex consists of 4 buildings on an are…
Hotel 38 bedroomsin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
38 Number of rooms 1 282 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Basement of the first level ( 394.24 m2 ): There are two three-room rooms, each with 24 m2, …
Hotelin Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,630,000
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
Hotelin Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
6 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 98 WC Area: 6 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, swimming pool, view, cod…
Hotelin Fourka, Greece
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 268 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Center SALE Hotel 4 WC Area: 268 m2, 2 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, A / C…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m² -1 Floor
€ 580,000
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Toroni, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 240 m² 1 Floor
€ 590,000
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 Number of rooms 540 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

