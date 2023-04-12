Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
demos kassandras
1
5 properties total found
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
€ 455,000
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
€ 510,000
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
Shopin Central Macedonia, Greece
Shop
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS870 - Shop FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for €800.000 . This 207 sq. m. …
Shop 3 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 140 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1-250 - Shop FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €260.000. This 140 sq. m. Shop…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

