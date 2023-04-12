UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
269 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 750,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
195 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a shopping place in the tourist area of the Olympic Riviera. The room owns an angul…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
390 m²
€ 450,000
Business for sale, 3 identical cottages in the Olympic Riviera region. Three-story cottages …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business cafe-bar located in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. T…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 320 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a building of 2.320 sq.m. in a good area of the city of Kavala. The building is …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale banquet hall and tennis club on a plot of 9 200 sq.m. in the area of Thessaloniki. …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 350,000
For sale residential building with an area of 320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. The building…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
190 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
665 m²
€ 1,100,000
Sale of an apartment building consisting of 665 sq.m. on a plot of 428 sq.m. The residential…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale building in the center of. Thessaloniki, in close proximity to the embankment of th…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1300 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the ground floo…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 810 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 14810 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windo…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business with an area of 420 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business consist…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 360,000
Business for sale on the first coastline of a tourist village. The total area of the buildin…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea,…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
215 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns an are…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
312 m²
€ 315,000
For sale business of 312 sq.m in Kaval. The windows offer magnificent sea views. The propert…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
