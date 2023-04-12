UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Offices
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
23
Kavala Prefecture
23
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Thessaloniki
2
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
1
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 1 room
Perdika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel for sale, with an area of 478 sq.m. on the island of Aegina, in the village of Perdika…
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
847 m²
€ 1,443,811
For sale 4-storey hotel consisting of 17 separate apartments of which 15 are two-room apartm…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
389 m²
€ 547,652
Property Code: 1367 - FOR SALE Corner Building of total surface 389 sq.m, 3 levels Pagrat…
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,978,657
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
Hotel 16 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
16 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
For sale a 4-storey hotel, it is located on the seafront of the popular resort in Pieria. Th…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
107 m²
€ 667,140
It is offered for sale a commercial premises on the second floor of 107 sq.m in the center o…
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10 Number of rooms
365 m²
2 Floor
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
210 m²
-1 Floor
€ 995,731
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
419 m²
€ 7,467,986
Commercial premises for sale 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 sq…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
518 m²
€ 298,719
For sale hotel with an area of 518 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The property is for sale fur…
