  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
23
Kavala Prefecture
23
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Thessaloniki
2
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 1 roomin Perdika, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perdika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel for sale, with an area of 478 sq.m. on the island of Aegina, in the village of Perdika…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
847 m²
€ 1,443,811
For sale 4-storey hotel consisting of 17 separate apartments of which 15 are two-room apartm…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
389 m²
€ 547,652
Property Code: 1367 - FOR SALE Corner Building of total surface 389 sq.m, 3 levels Pagrat…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,978,657
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
Hotel 1 roomin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
Hotel 16 roomsin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
For sale a 4-storey hotel, it is located on the seafront of the popular resort in Pieria. Th…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
107 m²
€ 667,140
It is offered for sale a commercial premises on the second floor of 107 sq.m in the center o…
Commercial real estatein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10 Number of rooms 365 m² 2 Floor
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Hotelin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
210 m² -1 Floor
€ 995,731
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
419 m²
€ 7,467,986
Commercial premises for sale 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 sq…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
518 m²
€ 298,719
For sale hotel with an area of 518 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The property is for sale fur…

