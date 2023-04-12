Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

172 properties total found
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale banquet hall and tennis club on a plot of 9 200 sq.m. in the area of Thessaloniki. …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
190 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a complex of commercial premises with an area of 4000 sq.m in Kaval. The complex co…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,350,000
It is proposed for sale a business consisting of three cottages: Cottages, each of 285 sq.m …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 550,000
The building for sale consists of 1 apartment, 1 store and parking
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
840 m²
€ 450,000
For sale business with an area of 840 square meters.m in Serres. The windows offer magnifice…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea,…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 530 m²
€ 4,200,000
For sale entertainment complex with an area of 4530 square meters.m. in the suburbs of Thess…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
446 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 446 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer ma…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The ro…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
281 m²
€ 370,000
The third floor of the hotel is for sale, with an area of 281 square meters.m. The floor con…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
€ 430,000
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 350,000
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
265 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business with an area of 265 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business has a c…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 420,000
For sale four-story building in the resort village of Pieria. The building consists of a sto…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 550,000
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…

