Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
126
Kavala Prefecture
126
The Municipality of Sithonia
77
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
72
Kassandria
52
Polygyros
43
Nikiti
40
The municipality Nea Propontida
34
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
31
demos aristotele
28
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
28
Kallithea
20
Korinos
19
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
19
Peraia
19
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
17
demos diou - olympou
16
Ierissos
16
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
16
Neos Marmaras
15
172 properties total found
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale banquet hall and tennis club on a plot of 9 200 sq.m. in the area of Thessaloniki. …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
190 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a complex of commercial premises with an area of 4000 sq.m in Kaval. The complex co…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,350,000
It is proposed for sale a business consisting of three cottages: Cottages, each of 285 sq.m …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 550,000
The building for sale consists of 1 apartment, 1 store and parking
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
840 m²
€ 450,000
For sale business with an area of 840 square meters.m in Serres. The windows offer magnifice…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea,…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 530 m²
€ 4,200,000
For sale entertainment complex with an area of 4530 square meters.m. in the suburbs of Thess…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
446 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 446 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer ma…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The ro…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
281 m²
€ 370,000
The third floor of the hotel is for sale, with an area of 281 square meters.m. The floor con…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
€ 430,000
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 350,000
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
265 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business with an area of 265 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business has a c…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 420,000
For sale four-story building in the resort village of Pieria. The building consists of a sto…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 550,000
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
