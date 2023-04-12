Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Manufactures

Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

demos kassandras
63
Kassandria
3
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,244,664
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens up from…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,344,237
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
300 m²
€ 428,165
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
6 114 m²
€ 5,974,389
For sale office building under construction in Athens. The building consists of 8 floors and…
Commercial 1 roomin koumpeles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 428,165
For sale a building with a total area of 249 sq.m is located in the city of Chania. The buil…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
630 m²
€ 846,372
For sale hotel with an area of 630 sq.m on the island of Crete. The facility has solar panel…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 86 sqm area with basement of 90 sqm.The store is located in t…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
760 m²
€ 1,194,878
We offer for sale a complex consisting of 12 apartments and a store. The complex, with an ar…
Hotelin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 3,300,000
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 956 m²
€ 2,489,329
Offered for sale a commercial building with a total area of 1.956 square meters in the Iliup…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath 97 m²
€ 164,256
Property Code: 3-571 - Building FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €169.000. This 97 sq. m. …
Manufacturein Loutra, Greece
Manufacture
Loutra, Greece
8 163 m²
€ 971,928

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir