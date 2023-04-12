UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Manufactures
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
demos kassandras
63
Kassandria
3
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,244,664
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens up from…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,344,237
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial
Athens, Greece
300 m²
€ 428,165
Commercial
Athens, Greece
6 114 m²
€ 5,974,389
For sale office building under construction in Athens. The building consists of 8 floors and…
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 428,165
For sale a building with a total area of 249 sq.m is located in the city of Chania. The buil…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
630 m²
€ 846,372
For sale hotel with an area of 630 sq.m on the island of Crete. The facility has solar panel…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 86 sqm area with basement of 90 sqm.The store is located in t…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
760 m²
€ 1,194,878
We offer for sale a complex consisting of 12 apartments and a store. The complex, with an ar…
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 3,300,000
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 956 m²
€ 2,489,329
Offered for sale a commercial building with a total area of 1.956 square meters in the Iliup…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath
97 m²
€ 164,256
Property Code: 3-571 - Building FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €169.000. This 97 sq. m. …
Manufacture
Loutra, Greece
8 163 m²
€ 971,928
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map