UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
demos kassandras
63
Kassandria
3
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 81,550
For sale. A commercial area of 30 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The ground floor with an area of 3…
Commercial
Thessaloniki, Greece
1 850 m²
€ 399,880
For sale business of 1850 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnished. For sale…
Commercial 2 rooms
Asprovrysi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1617 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €119.000. This 75 sq. m. House …
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
22 Number of rooms
1 039 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,443,811
Commercial
Athens, Greece
891 m²
€ 1,941,676
It is proposed for sale a commercial building, located on one of the main streets of Athens …
Commercial
Ormos Prinou, Greece
3 bath
€ 650,000
Luxury villa 210 sq.m. in Prinos of Thassos, built on a plot of 2360 sq.m., plus 60 sq.m. ba…
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 448,079
For sale a commercial property of 900sq. m in the Olympic Riviera. The property is a four st…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 33,000
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 94,594
For sale business of 42 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
760 m²
€ 1,294,451
For sale hotel with an area of 760 sq.m in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. Th…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 278 m²
€ 1,194,878
For sale 5-story old building built on a plot of 900m2. There is a parking space on the site…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
900 m²
€ 1,294,451
It is offered for sale a building with a total area of 900 square meters.m located in the Am…
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map