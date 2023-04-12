Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 81,550
For sale. A commercial area of ​​30 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The ground floor with an area of 3…
Commercialin Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Thessaloniki, Greece
1 850 m²
€ 399,880
For sale business of 1850 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnished. For sale…
Commercial 2 roomsin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Asprovrysi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1617 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €119.000. This 75 sq. m. House …
Hotel 22 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
22 Number of rooms 1 039 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,443,811
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
891 m²
€ 1,941,676
It is proposed for sale a commercial building, located on one of the main streets of Athens …
Commercialin Ormos Prinou, Greece
Commercial
Ormos Prinou, Greece
3 bath
€ 650,000
Luxury villa 210 sq.m. in Prinos of Thassos, built on a plot of 2360 sq.m., plus 60 sq.m. ba…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 448,079
For sale a commercial property of 900sq. m in the Olympic Riviera. The property is a four st…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 33,000
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 94,594
For sale business of 42 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
760 m²
€ 1,294,451
For sale hotel with an area of 760 sq.m in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. Th…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 278 m²
€ 1,194,878
For sale 5-story old building built on a plot of 900m2. There is a parking space on the site…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
900 m²
€ 1,294,451
It is offered for sale a building with a total area of 900 square meters.m located in the Am…

