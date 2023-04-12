Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 1 roomin Argirades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argirades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Frame of construction710 sq.m for sale, consisting of 4 levels. In property there is a plot …
Commercial 1 roomin Filyro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Filyro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 338,549
The shop with an area of 70 m² for sale in Thessaloniki. There are the office premises …
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
234 m²
€ 816,500
We offer for sale a building located in the Arachov region, near Parnas. The building consis…
Commercialin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
400 m²
€ 796,585
For sale business of 400 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The property is for sale furnished. Pl…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 50,000
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
Commercial 1 roomin Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,463
Available for sale a building with a total area of ​​350 sq.m. on a plot of 254 sq.m., which…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 84,637
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Center
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,881,932
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 219,061
The commercial space ( 1st floor ) office, is located in the center of Athens - area of Neos Kosmos
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 368,421
Α 400 sqm building, located in the central part of Stavroupoli, very close to infrastr…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

