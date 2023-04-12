UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thassos
2
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
2
demos kassandras
1
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Thessaloniki
1
Show more
Show less
Investment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 1 room
Argirades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Frame of construction710 sq.m for sale, consisting of 4 levels. In property there is a plot …
Commercial 1 room
Filyro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 338,549
The shop with an area of 70 m² for sale in Thessaloniki. There are the office premises …
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
234 m²
€ 816,500
We offer for sale a building located in the Arachov region, near Parnas. The building consis…
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
400 m²
€ 796,585
For sale business of 400 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The property is for sale furnished. Pl…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 50,000
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 358,463
Available for sale a building with a total area of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 254 sq.m., which…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 84,637
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Center
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,881,932
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 219,061
The commercial space ( 1st floor ) office, is located in the center of Athens - area of Neos Kosmos
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 368,421
Α 400 sqm building, located in the central part of Stavroupoli, very close to infrastr…
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map