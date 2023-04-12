Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thassos
2
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
2
demos kassandras
1
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
980 m²
€ 448,079
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,145,091
Offered for sale building 420sq.m.in a plot of300 sq.m.which consists of: Maisonette in the …
Manufacturein Kallithea, Greece
Manufacture
Kallithea, Greece
4 477 m²
€ 116,631
Property Code. 3-1177 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €120.000 . Discover th…
Manufacture 11 bedroomsin Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture 11 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
11 bath 560 m²
€ 476,245
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
360 m²
€ 597,439
For sale building with an area of 360 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Commercialin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 000 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 581369 - Agricultural FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €100.000 . Di…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
300 m²
€ 2,489,329
We offer for sale a business of 300 square meters on the green island of Tasos. The business…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
234 m²
€ 816,500
We offer for sale a building located in the Arachov region, near Parnas. The building consis…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 102 m²
€ 2,688,475
We offer for sale a real estate with a total area of 9000 m2 in the Heraklion region, in Cre…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
420 m²
€ 318,634
For sale Complex of apartments. There are 12 apartments of 35 sq.m each. The apartments are …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 129,445
There is offered for sale a business of area 52 sq.m. at the price of 130.000 euros. The sto…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 358,463

