Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
The Municipality of Sithonia
57
Nikiti
30
Kassandria
25
Kavala
22
demos aristotele
17
Polygyros
14
Neos Marmaras
11
Kallithea
10
Korinos
10
Ierissos
9
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Sykia
6
demos diou - olympou
5
demos edessas
4
Edessa
4
Chalcedon
1
demos pellas
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
Peraia
1
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
1
Hotel
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 750,000
ATTENTION OF THE DISCOUNT! New price of 750,000 euros from the initial 1.100,000 euros! Hote…
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
512 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel with an area of 512 sq.m in the southwest of Tassos Island. The city in which…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 800,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors…
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms
710 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
24 Number of rooms
1 667 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70 Number of rooms
4 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 8,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
4 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 7,040,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 11,700,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
400 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26 Number of rooms
1 250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,300,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18 Number of rooms
521 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
First level ( half base ): 3 double rooms, laundry, pantry, living rooms. Second level ( 1. …
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 Number of rooms
5 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Hotel complex for sale on the Chalcidite coat. The complex consists of 4 buildings on an are…
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
38 Number of rooms
1 282 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Basement of the first level ( 394.24 m2 ): There are two three-room rooms, each with 24 m2, …
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,630,000
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
6 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 98 WC Area: 6 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, swimming pool, view, cod…
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
268 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Center SALE Hotel 4 WC Area: 268 m2, 2 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, A / C…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
-1 Floor
€ 580,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
1 Floor
€ 590,000
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 Number of rooms
540 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
1
2
3
