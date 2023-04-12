UAE
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale building in the center of. Thessaloniki, in close proximity to the embankment of th…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
215 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns an are…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 330,000
For sale hotel with an area of 300 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located at 2 le…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,593,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 690,000
For sale four-story hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel owns an area o…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
€ 850,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has an angula…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 400 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a building located in the center of Thessaloniki in the immediate vicinity of th…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
648 m²
€ 700,000
It is offered for sale a hotel located in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera region.…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
980 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located in the…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Paralia Katerina. The three-story hotel is l…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 800,000
Commercial premises (building) for sale, area 400 sq.m., at the entrance of the city of Salo…
