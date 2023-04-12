Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

demos aristotele
17
Neos Marmaras
11
Kallithea
10
Korinos
10
Ierissos
9
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Sykia
6
demos diou - olympou
5
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
138 properties total found
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale building in the center of. Thessaloniki, in close proximity to the embankment of th…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
215 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns an are…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 330,000
For sale hotel with an area of 300 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located at 2 le…
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,593,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 690,000
For sale four-story hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel owns an area o…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
€ 850,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has an angula…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 400 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a building located in the center of Thessaloniki in the immediate vicinity of th…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
648 m²
€ 700,000
It is offered for sale a hotel located in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera region.…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
980 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located in the…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Paralia Katerina. The three-story hotel is l…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 800,000
Commercial premises (building) for sale, area 400 sq.m., at the entrance of the city of Salo…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir