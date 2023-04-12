Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Neos Marmaras
11
Ierissos
9
Sykia
6
demos diou - olympou
5
demos edessas
4
Edessa
4
Veria
4
demos kilkis
3
90 properties total found
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
€ 430,000
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 550,000
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
560 m²
€ 1,100,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Three-story hotel has 6 a…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
820 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel with an area of 820 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificen…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 800,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
425 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel owns an area of 425 squa…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
603 m²
€ 870,000
For sale a five-story hotel in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. On the g…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
648 m²
€ 700,000
It is offered for sale a hotel located in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera region.…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located in the…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Paralia Katerina. The three-story hotel is l…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,000,000
A four-story hotel in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera is offered for sale. The hot…
Hotel 28 roomsin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 16 roomsin Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Korinos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
Hotel 18 roomsin Naoussa, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Naoussa, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale a hotel complex consisting of 6 cottages with a region of Northern Greece. The thre…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

