Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Clear all
511 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
€ 590,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 310,000
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 900,000
For sale on the island of Tasos 12 studios and one-cottage 53 square meters.m, on a plot of …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 662 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an industrial building of 3.662 sq.m, located on a plot of 7.354 sq.m in the ind…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
526 m²
€ 720,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 680,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 455 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building consists of a basement of 150 square meters,…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale building with an area of 600 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The object has a fireplace. The …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 945 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale building with an area of 2945 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnished
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a three-star hotel with an area of 2500 sq.m, located in the area of Serres, jus…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
Commercial real estate with an area of 3000 sq.m, which is leased, is for sale. The business…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 700 m²
€ 4,000,000
Commercial real estate for sale with a total area of 3700 sq.m, located in the western part …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,000,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 163 m²
€ 700,000
For sale is a building of 1163 sq.m in Thessaloniki to open a business. The room consists of…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 140 m²
€ 480,000
For sale building with an area of 1140 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building is located at 2 le…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
€ 630,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel owns 15 rooms…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale historical hotel - an architectural monument in the center of. Thessaloniki . Basem…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale is a building of 500 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is for…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m. not far from the picturesque city of Thessaloniki. …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale is a building of 3000 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists …
