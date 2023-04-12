Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Warehouse 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 50,000
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
Hotel 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial premises for sale consisting of: Basement: 100 m2 First floor: 700 m2 Loft: 300 m2
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
Commercial real estatein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10 Number of rooms 365 m² 2 Floor
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial premises for sale ( former gas station ) with an area of 450 sq.m. It also includ…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in the center of Thessaloniki, near the building of the Court, a…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 770 m²
€ 900,000
Three commercial premises with a total area of 1770 square meters are for sale.m with a plot…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
330 m²
€ 330,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale building with an area of 700 square meters.m. on a plot of 780 square meters.m. in …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
€ 590,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 900,000
For sale business premises fully equipped with a total area of 900 square meters.m. in the c…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 310,000
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 750,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 480,000
Commercial premises for sale 460 square meters.m. with a plot of 1100 square meters.m. in Panorama
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
160 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 160 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The facility has a b…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
€ 430,000
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 50% of the listed building in the center of Thessaloniki. It consists of a store of…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
195 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a shopping place in the tourist area of the Olympic Riviera. The room owns an angul…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…

