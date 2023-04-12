UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Commercial real estate in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
10
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
10
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
9
Municipal unot of Polichni
9
Nea Kallikratia
9
Pylaia Municipal Unit
9
Asvestochori
8
Chalcedon
8
Panorama Municipal Unit
8
demos pellas
7
Giannitsa
7
Karitsa
7
Nea Triglia
7
Neo Rysio
7
Peristasi
7
Serres
7
Serres Municipality
7
Thassos
7
Triandria Municipal Unit
7
Plagiari
6
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 553 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 50,000
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial premises for sale consisting of: Basement: 100 m2 First floor: 700 m2 Loft: 300 m2
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of 99 s…
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10 Number of rooms
365 m²
2 Floor
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial premises for sale ( former gas station ) with an area of 450 sq.m. It also includ…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in the center of Thessaloniki, near the building of the Court, a…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 770 m²
€ 900,000
Three commercial premises with a total area of 1770 square meters are for sale.m with a plot…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
330 m²
€ 330,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale building with an area of 700 square meters.m. on a plot of 780 square meters.m. in …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
€ 590,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 900,000
For sale business premises fully equipped with a total area of 900 square meters.m. in the c…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 310,000
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 750,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 480,000
Commercial premises for sale 460 square meters.m. with a plot of 1100 square meters.m. in Panorama
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
160 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 160 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The facility has a b…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
€ 430,000
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 50% of the listed building in the center of Thessaloniki. It consists of a store of…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
195 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a shopping place in the tourist area of the Olympic Riviera. The room owns an angul…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map