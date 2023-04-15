Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Loutraki
  7. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir