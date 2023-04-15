Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Loutraki

Commercial real estate in Loutraki, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercialin Loutraki, Greece
Commercial
Loutraki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
Commercial 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
Hotel 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Commercial 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
For sale commercial space of 30 sq.m,the commercial space is located in Loutraki area and cu…
Commercial 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
