  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Litochoro

Commercial real estate in Litochoro, Greece

10 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale complex with maisonettes located in Pieria, at the foot of the legendary Olympus. T…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale business of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale business of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 27 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
