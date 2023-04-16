Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou

Commercial real estate in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
There is provided for sale a hotel business in the suburbs of Athens, Porto Rafti. The compl…
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate of 370 sq.m. that is located Po…
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Offered for sale three-storey office building in Artemis, total area of ​​823 sq.m. on a plo…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
