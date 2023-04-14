Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Limenas Chersonisou

Commercial real estate in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

7 properties total found
Hotel 54 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 20 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 30 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 54 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
Commercial real estatein Piskopiano, Greece
Commercial real estate
Piskopiano, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
Commercial 1 roomin Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 907,000
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mo…
