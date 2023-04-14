Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Limenas Chersonisou

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

20 properties total found
Hotel 54 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 20 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 11 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
Hotel 30 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 42 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale newly built business in Hersonissos. The building is 1,900sqm on a 6,000sqm land pl…
Hotel 12 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
We offer for sale a business property of 2000 sq.m, near the popular tourist town ''Chersoni…
Commercial 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
Commercial 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale children's camp with a total area of 2800 sq. m in the area of Hersonissos. The cam…
Commercial 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale business property of area 240 sq.m on a plot of 2150 sq.m. in the prefecture of Her…
Commercial 8 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a building with 8 apartments in Piskopiano village. The property consists of two…
Commercial real estatein Piskopiano, Greece
Commercial real estate
Piskopiano, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
Commercial 1 roomin Piskopiano, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 363,000
For sale business with a permit of to operate it as a reasturant or a snack bar. The buildin…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale four storey building of 650 sq.m. in Hersonisos, Crete. The property is unfinished …
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
Business is suggested for sale, located in a tourist area in Crete. The business is 129sqm i…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale complex of 14 apartments in Port of Chersonissos. The complex is 580sqm on a 210 sq…
Commercial 6 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale is an investment property located in a tourist resort village of Hersonisos. The pr…
Commercial 1 roomin Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 907,000
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mo…
