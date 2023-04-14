Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Limenas Chersonisou
  7. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 54 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 20 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 30 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 54 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
