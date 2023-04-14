UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
District of Heraklion
Limenas Chersonisou
Commercial real estate in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Suggested for sale a business - dental clinic in the most organized tourist destination of C…
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
Commercial 1 room
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 950,000
Business suggested for sale just 10 meters from the sea, in one of the most famous and large…
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale newly built business in Hersonissos. The building is 1,900sqm on a 6,000sqm land pl…
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
We offer for sale a business property of 2000 sq.m, near the popular tourist town ''Chersoni…
Commercial real estate
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale a residential complex of 760sq.m, in the island of Crete. The complex consists of 1…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale a building of 400 sq. m, on the promenade of a popular tourist town, close to the p…
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale a commercial property of 700 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1.000 sq.m. The tavern i…
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale children's camp with a total area of 2800 sq. m in the area of Hersonissos. The cam…
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale business property of area 240 sq.m on a plot of 2150 sq.m. in the prefecture of Her…
Commercial 8 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a building with 8 apartments in Piskopiano village. The property consists of two…
Commercial real estate
Piskopiano, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
Commercial 1 room
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 363,000
For sale business with a permit of to operate it as a reasturant or a snack bar. The buildin…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale four storey building of 650 sq.m. in Hersonisos, Crete. The property is unfinished …
Commercial 1 bedroom
Koutouloufari, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale a touristic bussiness in a central spot,an old well maintained stone building opera…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
Business is suggested for sale, located in a tourist area in Crete. The business is 129sqm i…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
Business is suggested for sale in a tourist zone of Crete. The total area of the business is…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale complex of 14 apartments in Port of Chersonissos. The complex is 580sqm on a 210 sq…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
Investment property for sale in the center of Hersonissos, 150 meters from the sea!The prope…
Commercial 6 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale is an investment property located in a tourist resort village of Hersonisos. The pr…
