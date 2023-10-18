Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Lemnos
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Lemnos, Greece

сommercial property
7
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 2 rooms with bright, with Parking spot: Open, with Door: Simple in Nafplion, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms with bright, with Parking spot: Open, with Door: Simple
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 58744 - Shop FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €70.000. This 50 sq. m. Shop is …
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir