Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Lavrion
  7. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Lavrion, Greece

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Lavrion, Greece
Manufacture
Lavrion, Greece
Area 15 000 m²
€ 275,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir