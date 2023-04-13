Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

52 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,300,000
For sale apartments and restaurant-cafe-bar near Ierapetra by the sea! The rooms are a total…
Hotel 30 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Commercial 1 roomin Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
Commercial 1 roomin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
Hotel 1 roomin Pachia Ammos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale sea front hotel in east Crete. The hotel has a total space of 550sq. meters with an…
Commercial 1 roomin Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
Commercial 1 roomin Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale is a commercial shop with a total area of 130 sq. m in Elounda. The room is located…
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Commercialin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Commercial 1 roomin District of Sitia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial property is proposed for sale in Crete. More specifically, the café is 100…
Commercial 1 roomin Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a commercial property of 1.400sq.m, on the island of Crete. The property is located…
Commercial 1 roomin Vainia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vainia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale a building of 350sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of a comme…
Hotel 37 roomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 37 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
37 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
Hotel 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Sitia, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale Business of 300 sq.m on Crete in the center of town Sitia with see view, mountains …
Hotel 17 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Commercial 1 roomin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Commercial 1 roomin Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale business area of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total …
Commercial 1 roomin Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Commercialin Agia Varvara, Greece
Commercial
Agia Varvara, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…

Properties features in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
