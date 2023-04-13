Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel 30 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 1 roomin Pachia Ammos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale sea front hotel in east Crete. The hotel has a total space of 550sq. meters with an…
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 37 roomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 37 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
37 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
Hotel 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Hotel 29 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Hotel 31 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale the hotel in the prefecture of Lasithi. Located in the heart of the beautiful town,…

