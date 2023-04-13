Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 37 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
37 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
28 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
29 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Hotel 31 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
31 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale the hotel in the prefecture of Lasithi. Located in the heart of the beautiful town,…
