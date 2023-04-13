Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

District of Agios Nikolaos
16
Agios Nikolaos
7
koinoteta elountas
3
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
3
koinoteta broucha
1
koinoteta milatou
1
koinoteta oreinou
1
Municipality of Kalamafka
1
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Hotel 30 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 1 roomin Pachia Ammos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale sea front hotel in east Crete. The hotel has a total space of 550sq. meters with an…
Hotel 42 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
42 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 48 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 48 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
48 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Special Offer!!! For sale a residential complex, located in the northeast coast of Crete, 45…
Hotel 35 roomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 35 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
35 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
Hotel 37 roomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 37 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
37 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
Hotel 10 roomsin Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
The project was conceived by owners of villas and pritvoren in life with love and anxious at…
Hotel 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Hotel 29 roomsin Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
Hotel for sale in Agios Nikolaos.The hotel is 150 meters from Agios Nikolaos Marina, 200 met…
Hotel 15 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Hotel 100 roomsin koinoteta oreinou, Greece
Hotel 100 rooms
koinoteta oreinou, Greece
100 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
We offer for sale a hotel built on a plot of 20.000 sq.m, the estimated building density is …
Hotel 10 roomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale a 4-storey hotel with a total area of 840sq.m. On the ground floor of 260sqm there …
Hotel 31 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale the hotel in the prefecture of Lasithi. Located in the heart of the beautiful town,…

Properties features in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir