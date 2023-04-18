Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. demos kozanes

Commercial real estate in Kozani, Greece

Grevena
3
Servia
1
6 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Paleokastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paleokastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Winery for sale close to the city of Kozani. The estate of 4500 sq.m. consists of a vineyard…
Commercial 1 roomin demos kozanes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos kozanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
A building of 17 apartments and 5 ground floor shops is for sale in the center of Kozani. Th…
Commercial 1 roomin Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 126,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Commercial 1 roomin Servia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Servia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale building consisting of reinforced concrete frame in a central plot of 3422 sq.m loc…

Properties features in Kozani, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir