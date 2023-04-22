Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Koropi, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Koropi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
There is provided for sale aceremonial hall in the prestigious seaside in southern Athens - …
Commercial 1 room in Koropi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
The industrial building is located in the area of Koropi
Commercial 1 room in Koropi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
The industrial building is located in Koropi area
