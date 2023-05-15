Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Korinos
  7. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Korinos, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 105 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 105
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Hotel for sale under construction on the first coastline in a resort of Olympic Rivera. The …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir