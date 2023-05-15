Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Korinos
  7. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Korinos, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 16 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir