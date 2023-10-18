Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Korinos, Greece

Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
€650,000
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
€690,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Price on request
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. with its land plot of 310 sq.m. It is locate…
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
€650,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
€800,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has a corner location, t…
€1,50M
