Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Korinos
Commercial real estate in Korinos, Greece
hotels
9
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
18
600 m²
4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
5
100 m²
1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€373,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
1
85 m²
1
For sale business of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€425,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
16
700 m²
3
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
9
235 m²
1
For sale business of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
€490,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
15
500 m²
2
For sale business of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€300,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
18
460 m²
4
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
€690,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Korinos, Greece
1
900 m²
1
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
18
700 m²
1
There is provided for sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. with its land plot of 310 sq.m. It is locate…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
580 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
300 m²
1
Available for purchase a restaurant-cafe bar, it is located in the popular resort of the Oly…
€380,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale a commercial building with an area of 600 sq.m. in the region of Pieria. The buildi…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
250 m²
1
For sale a building of 250 sq.m. The ground floor consists of 2 stores with an area of 80 an…
€160,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
650 m²
1
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
110 m²
1
For sale retail space of 110 sq.m. suitable for any type of business. The room consists of a…
€250,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
110 m²
1
For sale business of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€330,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
900 m²
1
Hotel for sale 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has a corner location, t…
€1,50M
Recommend
