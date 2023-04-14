UAE
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 13,000
Code: 3-1167 - Eleftherio-Kordelio Center FOR SALE Business (Cafe). Price: 13.000 € Απόδο…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Evosmos
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
-1 Floor
€ 770,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
-1 Floor
€ 455,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
-1 Floor
€ 510,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
A commercial building of 1.300 sq. m. located in Evosmos’ AnoPolitia region, is for sa…
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
€ 510,000
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
€ 455,000
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 21,000
Αground floor store of 20 sq. m., located in a central spot ofThessaloniki’s Sta…
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 53,000
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
A ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m., locatedat the heart of Menemeni district of Th…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale commercial space 90 sq.m. on the ground floor in the Evosmos area
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale commercial premises of 4000 m² area, near the industrial zone of Diavata, subu…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale commercial premises of 3,000 m² area, near the industrial area of Kalochori, i…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale business of 368 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale a 3-level store with a semi-basement, ground floor and 1st floor. The semi-basement…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Acommercialspace of345sqm is for sale, in a quite central spot of Evosmos’ Nea Politei…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Two offices, with a surface of 47 sq.m. each, located in a very central point of Evosmos dis…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The business is currently rented for 300 …
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Aprofessionalwarehouse of 180 sqm,located in the area of Thessaloniki’s Lahanagora,is …
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale business of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale business of 133 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business space on a main street of the city total area of 330 sq.m. It consists of …
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Three level commercial space for sale in Evosmos area.80 sqm basement80 sqm ground floor80 s…
